Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Date, February 2025

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs1500 Prize Bond.
National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.
Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Date:
The Rs1,500 Prize Bond draw is set to take place on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Centre in Multan.
Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount
First Prize Winner Rs3,000,000
Three winners for Second Prize Rs1,000,000 (each)
1696 winners of Third Prize will get Rs18,500 (each).
Read More: Rs750 prize bond complete results for January 15, 2025
Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan:
|Date
|Day
|City
|Bond
|15 January 2025
|Wednesday
|Karachi
|750
|17 February 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|100
|17 March 2025
|Monday
|Faisalabad
|200
|15 April 2025
|Tuesday
|Peshawar
|750
|15 May 2025
|Thursday
|Karachi
|1500
|16 June 2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|200
|15 July 2025
|Tuesday
|Rawalpindi
|750
|15 August 2025
|Friday
|Faisalabad
|1500
|15 September 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|200
|15 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Muzaffarabad
|750
|17 November 2025
|Monday
|Rawalpindi
|1500
|15 December 2025
|Monday
|Lahore
|200
Premium Bonds Schedule 2025
|Date
|Day
|City
|Bond Denomination
|10 March 2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 June 2025
|Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 September 2025
|Wednesday
|Peshawar
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 December 2025
|Wednesday
|Sialkot
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 March 2025
|Monday
|Muzaffarabad
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 June 2025
|Tuesday
|Lahore
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 September 2025
|Wednesday
|Karachi
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 December 2025
|Wednesday
|Faisalabad
|Premium Bond 25000
Earlier, the National Savings announced Rs750 Prize Bond Draw winners.
Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for October 15, 2024, in Karachi office of National Savings Division.
|Prizes
|Amount
|Number of Prizes
|First Prize
|Rs1,500,000
|1
|Second Prize
|Rs500,000
|3
|Third Prize
|Rs9,300
|1,696