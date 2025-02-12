Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Date, February 2025

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs1500 Prize Bond.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Date:

The Rs1,500 Prize Bond draw is set to take place on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Centre in Multan.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize Winner Rs3,000,000

Three winners for Second Prize Rs1,000,000 (each)

1696 winners of Third Prize will get Rs18,500 (each).

Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan:

Date Day City Bond 15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750 17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100 17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200 15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750 15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500 16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200 15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750 15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500 15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200 15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750 17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500 15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

Premium Bonds Schedule 2025

Date Day City Bond Denomination 10 March 2025 Monday Quetta Premium Bond 40000 10 June 2025 Tuesday Hyderabad Premium Bond 40000 10 September 2025 Wednesday Peshawar Premium Bond 40000 10 December 2025 Wednesday Sialkot Premium Bond 40000 10 March 2025 Monday Muzaffarabad Premium Bond 25000 10 June 2025 Tuesday Lahore Premium Bond 25000 10 September 2025 Wednesday Karachi Premium Bond 25000 10 December 2025 Wednesday Faisalabad Premium Bond 25000

Earlier, the National Savings announced Rs750 Prize Bond Draw winners.

Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for October 15, 2024, in Karachi office of National Savings Division.