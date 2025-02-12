web analytics
Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Date, February 2025

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs1500 Prize Bond.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Date: 

The Rs1,500 Prize Bond draw is set to take place on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Centre in Multan.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize Winner Rs3,000,000

Three winners for Second Prize Rs1,000,000 (each)

1696 winners of Third Prize will get Rs18,500 (each).

Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan: 

Date Day City Bond
15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750
17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100
17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200
15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750
15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500
16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200
15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750
15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500
15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200
15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750
17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500
15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

Prize Bonds 2025 Complete Draw Schedule

Premium Bonds Schedule 2025

Date Day City Bond Denomination
10 March 2025 Monday Quetta Premium Bond 40000
10 June 2025 Tuesday Hyderabad Premium Bond 40000
10 September 2025 Wednesday Peshawar Premium Bond 40000
10 December 2025 Wednesday Sialkot Premium Bond 40000
10 March 2025 Monday Muzaffarabad Premium Bond 25000
10 June 2025 Tuesday Lahore Premium Bond 25000
10 September 2025 Wednesday Karachi Premium Bond 25000
10 December 2025 Wednesday Faisalabad Premium Bond 25000

 

Earlier, the National Savings announced Rs750 Prize Bond Draw winners.

Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for October 15, 2024, in Karachi office of National Savings Division.

Prizes Amount Number of Prizes
First Prize Rs1,500,000 1
Second Prize Rs500,000 3
Third Prize Rs9,300 1,696

 

