Rs1500 Prize Bond: Complete guide to prizes and tax rates— August 2025

People in Pakistan still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs1500 Prize Bond.

So if you’re holding a Rs1500 prize bond, mark your calendar for mid-August as it could be your chance to win a life-changing amount.

The next draw for the Rs1500 prize bond (Draw No. 103) is scheduled to take place in Faisalabad on 15 August 2025. This quarterly event is eagerly awaited by bondholders across the country.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels, including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.

The Rs1500 prize bond remains one of the most popular denominations in Pakistan due to its affordable price and generous prize structure. Thousands of participants try their luck every three months in hopes of securing one of the top prizes.

Winning Amounts for Rs1500 Prize Bond (Draw No. 103)

1st Prize: Rs. 3,000,000 (1 winner)

2nd Prize: Rs. 1,000,000 (3 winners)

3rd Prize: Rs. 18,500 (1,696 winners)

Applicable Taxes (2025)

Prize Tax for Filers Tax for Non-Filers 1st Prize Rs. 450,000 Rs. 900,000 2nd Prize Rs. 150,000 Rs. 300,000 3rd Prize Rs. 2,775 Rs. 5,550

The complete list of winning numbers from the Rs1500 prize bond draw will be released shortly after the event.

Participants are advised to check official sources or online portal to verify results.

Earlier in May, the National Savings Center in Karachi hosted the Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw, according to the Central Directorate of National Savings

Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs 3 million (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs 1 million (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 18,500 (1,600 winners)

Rs1500 Prize Bond May 15 Draw Winners

The first prize (Rs 3,000,000) has been won by ticket No. 902481 while three second prizes (Rs 1,000,000) were won by ticket Nos. 500006, 516817 and 777270. The third prizes (Rs18,500) were garbed by 1,696 winners.