Rs200 prize bond draw date announced – June 2025

KARACHI: The Draw Number 102 of Rs200 prize bonds draw has been scheduled for June 16, 2025, in Balochistan capital Quetta.

This offers participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes. The first prize for the Rs200 prize bond is Rs750,000, while the second prize amounts to Rs250,000, awarded to multiple winners. The third prize, valued at Rs 1,250, will go to several lucky participants.

The Rs200 prize bond draw is anticipated to draw widespread attention, as many individuals in Pakistan prefer investing in smaller-denomination prize bonds for the opportunity to win significant amounts.

Winners of this Rs200 prize bond draw will be announced shortly after the balloting process concludes, with detailed updates expected to follow promptly.

A complete list of the winning numbers will be made available after the results are finalised, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all participants.

Prize bonds remain a popular form of investment and savings across the country, offering regular draws and attractive prize amounts.

The schedule for future prize bond draws includes various denominations, with upcoming draws for Rs750, Rs100, Rs1,500, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 bonds planned throughout 2025.

These draws are spaced across the year, providing participants with multiple opportunities to test their luck and potentially win life-changing amounts. The Rs200 bond, in particular, will see additional draws on March 15, June 17, and September 16, ensuring continued interest in this denomination.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Read More: Rs25,000 prize bond draw complete result- June 2025



National Savings Centre Lahore has announced the winning numbers for the Rs 25000 prize bond draw of 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for bondholders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs 80 million.