Rs200 prize bond draw result- March, 2026

The National Savings Centre announced the results of the Rs200 prize bond draw held in Faisalabad. Bond number 591284 won the first prize of Rs750,000.

Five bondholders claimed the second prize of Rs250,000 each, with winning numbers 293000, 811470, 721418, 473127, and 659859.

Numerous participants also secured the third prize of Rs1,250 each.

The Rs200 draw is part of the regular series issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, allowing investors to participate in periodic draws while holding their bonds.

Upcoming Rs200 draws are scheduled in Karachi on June 15, Muzaffarabad on September 15, and Peshawar on December 15.

Other scheduled prize bond draws for 2026 include:

Rs750 prize bonds:

Quetta on April 15, Lahore on July 15, Rawalpindi on October 15

Rs1,500 prize bonds:

Sialkot on May 15, Faisalabad on August 17, Hyderabad on November 16

Rs100 prize bonds:

Hyderabad on May 15, Multan on August 17, Faisalabad on November 16

Premium prize bond draws are also planned:

Rs40,000 bonds:

Rawalpindi (March 10), Muzaffarabad (June 10), Sialkot (September 10), Lahore (December 10)

Rs25,000 bonds:

Multan (March 10), Peshawar (June 10), Quetta (September 10), Karachi (December 10)

Officials noted that if any draw date falls on a public holiday, it will be postponed to the next working day.