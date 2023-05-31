Rs200mn irregularities, embezzlement exposed in MCI

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday registered a corruption case, involving more than Rs 200 million in cleaning contract under the municipal corporation of the federal capital of Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the corruption of more than Rs 200 million has been revealed in the sanitation department of Municipal Corporation Islamabad, after which the FIA booked seven officers and contractors.

The FIA stated that despite negative reports from all committees, the task of verifying machinery and registration was assigned before awarding the contract.

As per FIA, the reports of all committees have been removed from the record. Meanwhile, several officers have been nominated in the FIR, and any officer can be summoned for further investigations.