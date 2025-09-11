Rs25,000 prize bond draw complete result- September 2025

National Savings Centre Karachi has announced the winning numbers for the Rs25000 prize bond draw of September 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for bondholders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs25000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

First Prize: Two winners will receive Rs30 million.

Rs25000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers

Prize Winners 1st Prize 473823, 887874 2nd Prize 067775, 262383, 522071, 887973, 992959

700 Prizes of Rs. 300,000/- each Third 000665 080374 128372 211372 298595 001445 081222 132205 215845 299022 001665 081442 133192 216083 300273 004419 082360 133340 218082 301250 009606 082480 134523 219597 301859 009986 082739 135280 219907 302991 013396 082850 137904 221837 303071 014807 083038 140581 222156 303570 014940 083064 142284 225732 304996 015167 084002 143031 226228 305263 015234 088280 145130 229670 306772 016610 088580 145822 229993 307389 019480 088627 147985 232309 307758 020786 088997 150514 234949 313127 023280 089131 154894 235381 316581 025424 089932 157940 235972 316971 027943 091110 158846 236580 319852 028740 094419 159527 236583 320978 029128 094450 160863 236698 323284 029288 094456 161376 242130 331723 030429 096270 164594 243604 332462 034055 096399 167379 243731 333107 036227 098830 171711 246683 335923 036380 099283 174317 248369 338032 040340 099875 174418 248963 338123 041206 101728 174478 250007 338882 044540 101921 175111 251002 340271 047424 102192 179294 252327 342930 047458 103286 179366 255702 344057 048431 104066 179825 258360 347835 048435 104484 179833 260945 347975 050189 106254 179843 261149 348739 051118 113663 180406 262114 349050 051323 113773 181209 264473 355290 052110 114886 182502 264960 356759 055404 115310 185527 271875 357060 056220 115675 186257 273715 357828 056521 116083 187302 274007 358778 057369 116149 189456 274426 359848 058184 116851 190998 275692 361816 060128 119794 192379 276283 362483 060630 120165 193707 278196 365357 062626 120288 194220 278764 365686 063919 120357 194382 279563 366451 066815 122861 195084 280214 366805 070310 123307 195326 281330 367151 071948 124028 195583 282119 369082 072367 124428 201272 288097 369105 072696 124708 201590 290134 374512 072698 125107 202561 292438 376630 073413 125169 204198 293722 377784 074002 125798 204797 294199 383919 075180 127285 204973 294551 385131 075362 127368 207773 295114 386519 077813 128262 210940 296779 388110 388923 453816 552674 615578 389878 455069 553444 618511 389944 456505 554486 618544 390321 459125 554960 620084 390539 459841 557090 621677 392917 461646 558042 623977 393569 463697 559827 624505 393755 464350 560956 626105 395553 465259 563141 626307 399064 465491 563218 628657 399501 467231 563416 630516 400202 469691 564081 630897 405031 470924 564810 631386 406333 474824 564837 635389 406899 475579 565669 636142 407256 481403 566047 638311 408602 482837 566113 639824 408692 484816 567902 641357 409840 485435 569946 641474 409967 485718 570016 642361 411675 488305 570660 643530 411725 488433 573814 643804 412379 488805 574390 643808 413341 496580 575920 653661 415173 500216 576545 658427 417155 500453 576882 659558 418635 502352 577401 660181 419582 509334 577516 662677 420031 509880 578362 662928 421334 510030 580551 663070 422579 510155 581080 663495 427033 510360 582051 664876 429895 513016 583027 668176 431025 514507 583165 668676 431272 515008 589747 670798 432623 515640 589846 670994 432879 520816 590631 671565 435625 521497 591441 675161 436023 523064 592902 676786 436223 529531 594012 677963 437731 530465 595317 679599 439124 531311 597377 680387 439844 531578 598135 681760 440632 534128 598903 684220 440725 538717 599146 687496 440779 539718 603609 690040 442334 540325 605777 690238 443283 546154 605834 690270 444267 546533 608483 692570 445274 546959 609805 693321 446023 547631 610112 699971 447200 548356 614973 700416 447606 548609 615028 701433 448288 549960 615192 701804 453756 552000 615398 707431 710406 774321 881437 953390 711334 774470 883722 953447 712961 776697 887601 953698 714467 778788 888591 954004 716833 779796 890256 954863 717185 782727 890342 955911 717600 783431 890670 956034 718268 784923 891121 959472 719881 785643 892207 960205 720505 787482 893868 961140 721444 787617 893903 962345 721607 793576 895746 963353 721635 794764 895759 963847 722480 794934 895971 964146 723343 795295 896582 964446 724667 796883 896943 966276 725110 799188 897227 967334 725426 800998 898626 967576 727026 801738 899510 970542 727931 806455 902061 972803 728457 807366 903807 976610 728679 808526 907201 976767 728737 808622 908849 978948 729317 809267 909322 980669 731851 809316 911202 982298 733098 809569 912479 982951 733135 814602 913861 983618 736220 818078 914636 984041 736527 820771 915757 984202 739653 822515 916910 984629 740790 823931 917671 984838 742077 824931 919127 986054 743481 825431 919508 986751 744144 831393 920141 987928 744953 832658 922195 988140 745348 835057 922504 989617 745849 835426 922594 991629 747570 837301 927086 993527 750920 837913 928302 994599 753002 839707 928762 998222 754411 841584 929008 XXXXXX 756471 844033 929092 XXXXXX 757933 847355 930215 XXXXXX 759543 850978 931706 XXXXXX 759581 852335 932033 XXXXXX 762090 853576 932438 XXXXXX 764013 855430 934022 XXXXXX 764525 856251 934720 XXXXXX 765382 858479 934905 XXXXXX 765981 859018 935392 XXXXXX 766751 860047 940011 XXXXXX 767431 863556 951632 XXXXXX 770096 865146 952923 XXXXXX 773287 871262 Earlier, the National Savings Directorate completed preparations for the launch of modern digital prize bonds in Pakistan.

According to sources, arrangements for the launch of digital prize bonds have been completed including development of state-of-the-art mobile application for the issuance of these bonds.

The Pakistan government has planned to issue bonds in denominations of Rs500, Rs1000, Rs5000, and Rs10,000.

Digital prize bonds will be available to National Savings account holders, with an expected investment ranging between Rs800 billion to Rs1000 billion.

The rules for digital prize bonds have been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs for approval.

Sources claim that these bonds will be Pakistan’s most secure investment, as they cannot be counterfeited or stolen. Additionally, the concept of anonymous bonds will be eliminated, ensuring compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework.