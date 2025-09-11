Rs25,000 prize bond draw complete result- September 2025
Sep 11, 2025
National Savings Centre Karachi has announced the winning numbers for the Rs25000 prize bond draw of September 2025.
Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for bondholders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.
Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.
Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.
Rs25000 Prize Bond – Prize Details
- First Prize: Two winners will receive Rs30 million.
- Second Prize: Five winners will each receive Rs10 million.
- Third Prize: Winners will each be awarded Rs300,000.
Rs25000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers
|Prize
|Winners
|1st Prize
|473823, 887874
|2nd Prize
|067775, 262383, 522071, 887973, 992959
700 Prizes of Rs. 300,000/- each Third
000665 080374 128372 211372 298595
001445 081222 132205 215845 299022
001665 081442 133192 216083 300273
004419 082360 133340 218082 301250
009606 082480 134523 219597 301859
009986 082739 135280 219907 302991
013396 082850 137904 221837 303071
014807 083038 140581 222156 303570
014940 083064 142284 225732 304996
015167 084002 143031 226228 305263
015234 088280 145130 229670 306772
016610 088580 145822 229993 307389
019480 088627 147985 232309 307758
020786 088997 150514 234949 313127
023280 089131 154894 235381 316581
025424 089932 157940 235972 316971
027943 091110 158846 236580 319852
028740 094419 159527 236583 320978
029128 094450 160863 236698 323284
029288 094456 161376 242130 331723
030429 096270 164594 243604 332462
034055 096399 167379 243731 333107
036227 098830 171711 246683 335923
036380 099283 174317 248369 338032
040340 099875 174418 248963 338123
041206 101728 174478 250007 338882
044540 101921 175111 251002 340271
047424 102192 179294 252327 342930
047458 103286 179366 255702 344057
048431 104066 179825 258360 347835
048435 104484 179833 260945 347975
050189 106254 179843 261149 348739
051118 113663 180406 262114 349050
051323 113773 181209 264473 355290
052110 114886 182502 264960 356759
055404 115310 185527 271875 357060
056220 115675 186257 273715 357828
056521 116083 187302 274007 358778
057369 116149 189456 274426 359848
058184 116851 190998 275692 361816
060128 119794 192379 276283 362483
060630 120165 193707 278196 365357
062626 120288 194220 278764 365686
063919 120357 194382 279563 366451
066815 122861 195084 280214 366805
070310 123307 195326 281330 367151
071948 124028 195583 282119 369082
072367 124428 201272 288097 369105
072696 124708 201590 290134 374512
072698 125107 202561 292438 376630
073413 125169 204198 293722 377784
074002 125798 204797 294199 383919
075180 127285 204973 294551 385131
075362 127368 207773 295114 386519
077813 128262 210940 296779 388110
388923 453816 552674 615578
389878 455069 553444 618511
389944 456505 554486 618544
390321 459125 554960 620084
390539 459841 557090 621677
392917 461646 558042 623977
393569 463697 559827 624505
393755 464350 560956 626105
395553 465259 563141 626307
399064 465491 563218 628657
399501 467231 563416 630516
400202 469691 564081 630897
405031 470924 564810 631386
406333 474824 564837 635389
406899 475579 565669 636142
407256 481403 566047 638311
408602 482837 566113 639824
408692 484816 567902 641357
409840 485435 569946 641474
409967 485718 570016 642361
411675 488305 570660 643530
411725 488433 573814 643804
412379 488805 574390 643808
413341 496580 575920 653661
415173 500216 576545 658427
417155 500453 576882 659558
418635 502352 577401 660181
419582 509334 577516 662677
420031 509880 578362 662928
421334 510030 580551 663070
422579 510155 581080 663495
427033 510360 582051 664876
429895 513016 583027 668176
431025 514507 583165 668676
431272 515008 589747 670798
432623 515640 589846 670994
432879 520816 590631 671565
435625 521497 591441 675161
436023 523064 592902 676786
436223 529531 594012 677963
437731 530465 595317 679599
439124 531311 597377 680387
439844 531578 598135 681760
440632 534128 598903 684220
440725 538717 599146 687496
440779 539718 603609 690040
442334 540325 605777 690238
443283 546154 605834 690270
444267 546533 608483 692570
445274 546959 609805 693321
446023 547631 610112 699971
447200 548356 614973 700416
447606 548609 615028 701433
448288 549960 615192 701804
453756 552000 615398 707431
710406 774321 881437 953390
711334 774470 883722 953447
712961 776697 887601 953698
714467 778788 888591 954004
716833 779796 890256 954863
717185 782727 890342 955911
717600 783431 890670 956034
718268 784923 891121 959472
719881 785643 892207 960205
720505 787482 893868 961140
721444 787617 893903 962345
721607 793576 895746 963353
721635 794764 895759 963847
722480 794934 895971 964146
723343 795295 896582 964446
724667 796883 896943 966276
725110 799188 897227 967334
725426 800998 898626 967576
727026 801738 899510 970542
727931 806455 902061 972803
728457 807366 903807 976610
728679 808526 907201 976767
728737 808622 908849 978948
729317 809267 909322 980669
731851 809316 911202 982298
733098 809569 912479 982951
733135 814602 913861 983618
736220 818078 914636 984041
736527 820771 915757 984202
739653 822515 916910 984629
740790 823931 917671 984838
742077 824931 919127 986054
743481 825431 919508 986751
744144 831393 920141 987928
744953 832658 922195 988140
745348 835057 922504 989617
745849 835426 922594 991629
747570 837301 927086 993527
750920 837913 928302 994599
753002 839707 928762 998222
754411 841584 929008 XXXXXX
756471 844033 929092 XXXXXX
757933 847355 930215 XXXXXX
759543 850978 931706 XXXXXX
759581 852335 932033 XXXXXX
762090 853576 932438 XXXXXX
764013 855430 934022 XXXXXX
764525 856251 934720 XXXXXX
765382 858479 934905 XXXXXX
765981 859018 935392 XXXXXX
766751 860047 940011 XXXXXX
767431 863556 951632 XXXXXX
770096 865146 952923 XXXXXX
773287 871262 953114 XXXXXX
773562 877491 953312 XXXXXX
Earlier, the National Savings Directorate completed preparations for the launch of modern digital prize bonds in Pakistan.
According to sources, arrangements for the launch of digital prize bonds have been completed including development of state-of-the-art mobile application for the issuance of these bonds.
The Pakistan government has planned to issue bonds in denominations of Rs500, Rs1000, Rs5000, and Rs10,000.
Digital prize bonds will be available to National Savings account holders, with an expected investment ranging between Rs800 billion to Rs1000 billion.
The rules for digital prize bonds have been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs for approval.
Sources claim that these bonds will be Pakistan’s most secure investment, as they cannot be counterfeited or stolen. Additionally, the concept of anonymous bonds will be eliminated, ensuring compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework.
