Rs 25,000 prize bond draw date announced- September 2025

KARACHI: The National Savings Centre (NSC) in Karachi will conduct Draw No. 19 of the Rs25000 prize bond on September 10, 2025.

The Rs25,000 prize bond is part of the Premium Prize Bonds (Registered) scheme, introduced by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) as an alternative to the traditional bearer bonds.

Unlike ordinary prize bonds, the Premium Prize Bond is issued in the name of the investor, who also receives a six-monthly profit in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws.

Rs25000 prize bond winning amount

For the Rs25000 prize bond, the first prize of Rs30 million will be awarded to two winners, while five winners will receive the second prize of Rs10 million each. The third prize of Rs300,000 will go to 700 lucky bondholders.

The much-anticipated 25000 prize bond draw will take place on September 10, and winners will not need to file claims as the prize money is directly transferred to the registered investor’s bank account.

Earlier, the National Savings Centre Lahore announced the winning numbers for the Rs25000 prize bond draw of 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

