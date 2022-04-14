Rs2m looted in year’s first bank heist in Karachi

KARACHI: A gang of robbers made off with Rs2 million in the first bank heist of the year 2022 in Karachi on Thursday, according to police.

They said armed men entered a bank within the jurisdiction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station at 11:09am and overpowered security guards. They held the guards, as well as bank employees hostage at gunpoint as one of them emptied cash counters, the police added.

Also Read: Guard killed, Rs8m looted in Hyderabad bank heist

The suspects looted Rs2 million and got away, a police official said, adding they also took away the guards’ weapons.

On getting information, a police team reached the bank and launched an investigation into the heist. A first information report (FIR) of the crime has been registered with Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station against unknown men.

Also Read: Over Rs800,000 looted in Karachi bank heist

Last year in August 09, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

Comments