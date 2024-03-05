Rs3.9m issued for rain-hit victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) released Rs 39 million among the legal heirs of the people who died during the recent torrential rains in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributed cheques among families of the deceased. Financial assistance was provided to the affected families of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Charsadda, Miran, and other cities.

It is pertinent to mention at least 21 people were killed and 37 sustained injuries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to torrential rainfall.

Ali Amin Gandapur had announced Rs1 million compensation for each of the deceased and Rs300,000 for each severely wounded person. He also announced that each minor injured person would be compensated with Rs50,000.

He also announced to compensate those who suffered financial losses during the rain.

The Chief Minister also directed the secretary of relief to prepare a report on the life and financial losses caused by heavy rain in the province.

Read More: More than 30 killed in heavy rain in Pakistan

More than 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed, officials said Sunday.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the country, including the closure of all schools in Balochistan province until Thursday.

Eighteen children were among 26 killed in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a result of collapsed buildings.

“As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives,” said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.