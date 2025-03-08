Rs40,000 Prize Bond Draw Date, March 2025

The forthcoming Draw for the Rs40,000 premium prize bond is scheduled to take place at the Quetta office of the National Savings Division.

Fanatics eagerly anticipate the draw date as they await their chance to secure substantial cash prizes in the holy month of Ramadan.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40,000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

As the event approaches, excitement continues to build among participants, all aspiring to claim the coveted top prize.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs40,000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

First Prize: One winner will receive Rs80 million.

One winner will receive Rs80 million. Second Prize: Three winners will each receive Rs3 million.

Three winners will each receive Rs3 million. Third Prize: 660 winners will each be awarded Rs500,000.

Rs40,000 Draw Schedule 2025

The initial draw for the Rs40,000 premium bond in 2025 is set to occur on March 10 at the National Savings Center in Quetta.

Rs40,000 Bond Winners – 2024

The previous draw for the Rs40,000 premium was held on December 10, 2024, by the National Savings Division. The first prize was awarded to bond number 016364, while the second prizes were claimed by bond numbers 885708, 442509, and 540206.

For a comprehensive list of winners and prizes, please visit the official website of the National Savings Division.