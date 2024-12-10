Rs40000 prize bond draw for December 2024 – winners announced

The National Savings Centre in Muzaffarabad is set to conduct the Rs40000 Prize Bond Draw for December 2024, with participants eagerly awaiting the results and the chance to win life-changing prizes.

Draw No. 31 for the Rs40000 Prize Bond is being held in Muzaffarabad today. Known for its massive prizes, this series offers a grand prize of Rs80 million, making it one of the most anticipated events in the savings calendar.

Winning Numbers for the Rs40000 Prize Bond

1st Prize (Rs80,000,000): 016364

016364 2nd Prize (Rs30,000,000 each): 442509, 540206, 885708

The complete list of winners for the Rs. 40,000 Prize Bond will be released soon. Stay tuned for the latest updates and results.

Rs1,500 Prize Bond Draw Results

Earlier, the 100th Draw for the Rs1,500 Prize Bond, held in Rawalpindi, announced the following results:

1st Prize (Rs3,000,000): 1 Winner

1 Winner 2nd Prize (Rs1,000,000 each): 3 Winners

3 Winners 3rd Prize (Rs18,500 each): 1,696 Winners

Despite its low probability of winning, the Rs1,500 Prize Bond remains popular due to its attractive top prizes.

Winners can verify their prize bond numbers by visiting the official National Savings website or designated branches to claim their winnings.

Introduced in the 1960s, prize bonds are widely regarded as one of the safest and most accessible investment options in Pakistan. These bonds are designed to provide a secure way for individuals to save money while also offering an exciting opportunity to win cash prizes. Available in various denominations, prize bonds cater to a wide range of investors, from small savers to larger investors.

One of the most appealing features of prize bonds is their liquidity. They can be easily converted into cash whenever needed, making them a convenient financial tool. Unlike fixed deposits or other savings schemes, prize bonds do not lock your money for extended periods, giving you the flexibility to use your funds as required.