Rs40,000, Rs25,000 and Rs15,000 prize bond encashment deadline extended

KARACHI: The federal government has extended the deadline for encashment, conversion and redemption of prize bonds of Rs40,000, Rs25,000 and Rs15,000 denomination until Dec 31, 2021.

The last date for the purpose was earlier extended to September 30.

The Central Directorate of National Savings tweeted, “The Federal Govt. has extended the encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds of Rs.40000, Rs.25000 & Rs.15000 upto 31st December,2021.”

“The procedure for encashment/conversion/redemption will remain the same.”

The government decided to withdraw these bonds to check the circulation of black money in line with the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) guidelines

