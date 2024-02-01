Rs47.4b allocated for general election in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Government of Pakistan has allocated a budget of Rs 47.4 billion for the general election scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the federal government allocated a budget of Rs 47.4 billion for the general election of 2024, out of which Rs 15 billion will be spent on the security of general elections.

Sources indicated that Rs 4.83 billion will be used for printing ballot papers and Rs 270 million will be spent on voter lists whereas Rs 1.89 billion will spent on the training wing and Rs 500 million on media coordination.

Additionally, the government allocated Rs 20.4 million in admin expenses and Rs 5.6 billion for project management units and voting.

The government has allocated Rs 1 billion for allocated to honorees for the elections, while Rs 9.65 billion for election in Punjab, Rs 3.65 billion for Sindh, Rs 3.95 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Rs 1.11 billion for Balochistan.