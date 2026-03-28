Rs50,000 stipend: check if your name is on the list

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has selected 1,700 fresh engineering graduates for its flagship Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Placement Program, offering a monthly stipend of Rs50,000 and six months of industry training across the country.

The selection was finalized through a transparent digital balloting process conducted for the program’s second batch. The ceremony was held at the PEC Regional Office in Lahore, where Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir inaugurated the process, while senior officials and governing body members joined online.

A total of 5,300 candidates applied for the program, of which 3,982 were shortlisted after screening. From these, 1,700 candidates were selected through digital balloting.

PEC officials said the program is being implemented through dedicated online portals for both employers and engineers, with partnerships established with leading public and private sector organizations to provide structured, industry-based training.

Out of the total placements, 300 seats were reserved for engineering graduates from Balochistan, all of which have been filled. The remaining 1,400 candidates were selected from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir said the special allocation for Balochistan aims to expand opportunities for the province’s youth, address socio-economic disparities, and promote their integration into the national engineering workforce.

Describing the GET program as a transformative initiative, he said it is designed to equip young engineers with practical, industry-oriented skills. He added that PEC remains committed to ensuring merit, transparency, and equal opportunity across all regions.

He emphasized that investing in fresh graduates will help strengthen Pakistan’s engineering capacity and support sustainable national development.

The GET program is a fully PEC-funded, six-month “house job”-style initiative, comprising five months of field training and one month of skill development. Participants receive a monthly stipend of Rs50,000 and a jointly issued certificate with QR code verification upon successful completion.