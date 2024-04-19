Rs750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Results here

The Hyderabad office of the National Savings Division conducted the lucky draw for a Prize Bond of Rs750, Draw No. 98, on April 15, 2024 (Monday). Here are the details:

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024

Prize Bond Worth: Rs. 750 PKR

City: Hyderabad

Date: April 15, 2024

Winners:

First Prize Winner: 900286

Second Prize Winners: 134647, 197462, 314256

The list of third-prize winners will be updated shortly.

The complete winners’ list of the Rs750 Prize Bond will be published after the balloting process.

Winning Amounts:

First Prize: Rs. 1,500,000

Second Prize: Rs. 500,000

Third Prize: Rs. 9,300

Prize Bonds are considered as one of the secure investment options in Pakistan, offering the chance to win substantial prizes while preserving the principal amount.

Meanwhile, the odds of winning are low, the allure of potentially significant rewards attracts numerous participants.

The Prize Bonds are regulated by National Savings, under the central bank, which is another reason for their popularity.

Despite the slim chances, many Pakistanis continue to invest in these bonds in hopes of securing substantial cash prizes.