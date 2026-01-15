Rs750 prize bond complete results for January 15, 2026

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held today, January 15, 2026, in Peshawar at the National Savings Division office.

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The prize amounts for this bond are as follows:

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Rs1,500,000 (1 winner) Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Rs500,000 (3 winners) Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Winners 2026

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 809258, while the second prize winners are 488890, 746418, and 748328.

The complete result of the Rs750 prize bond draw will be posted here soon.

Earlier, the National Savings Centre in Muzaffarabad announced the top winners of the Rs 750 prize bond draw held on October 15, 2025.

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was in Muzaffarabad at the National Savings Division office.

The first prize of Rs 1,500,000 has been won by 797063. The second prize has been grabbed by 118702, 290665 and 668206.

Withholding Tax on Prize Bonds

In July 2025, the federal government officially increased the Prize Bond tax rates along with withholding tax on profits earned through debt instruments, as stated in a new notification issued following the implementation of the July 2025 federal budget.

Under the revised policy, the Prize Bond tax for filers has been set at 15 percent, while non-filers will face a significantly higher Prize Bond tax rate of 30 percent on their winnings.

Prize Bond Tax Details for Filers (15 percent Tax) Prize Type Winning Amount (Rs.) Tax Rate Tax Deducted (Rs.) Net Amount (Rs.) First Prize 1,500,000 15% 225,000 1,275,000 Second Prize 500,000 15% 75,000 425,000 Third Prize 9,300 15% 1,395 7,905

This change aims to strengthen tax collection and encourage documentation of the economy.

Additionally, the same tax structure will now apply to profit on debt or loan returns. Filers will continue to pay 15 percent, while non-filers will be taxed at 30 percent, aligning with the new Prize Bond tax brackets.

Prize Bond Tax Details for Non-Filers (30 percent Tax) Prize Type Winning Amount (Rs.) Tax Rate Tax Deducted (Rs.) Net Amount (Rs.) First Prize 1,500,000 30% 450,000 1,050,000 Second Prize 500,000 30% 150,000 350,000 Third Prize 9,300 30% 2,790 6,510

The updated Prize Bond tax policy is now in effect across the country and is expected to impact both investors and casual bondholders, especially those not registered as active taxpayers.