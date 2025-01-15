Rs750 prize bond complete results for January 15, 2025

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on January 15, 2025, in Karachi at the National Savings Division office.

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 271541, while the second prize winners are 317904, 496553 and 800663.

750 Prize Bond Draw winners amount 2025

Prizes Amount Number of Prizes First Prize Rs1,500,000 1 Second Prize Rs500,000 3 Third Prize Rs9,300 1,696

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Prize Bond draws are managed by National Savings, and winners can claim their prizes from designated branches. This system provides a secure investment with the potential for significant rewards.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date Day City Bond 15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750 17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100 17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200 15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750 15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500 16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200 15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750 15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500 15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200 15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750 17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500 15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200