RTA connects Dubai South to bus network in coop with private sector

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is cooperating with the private sector to launch a new bus route to connect Dubai South with the public bus network.

Named DS1, the service will start commuting between Expo 2020 Metro Station and Dubai South as of 19 May 2022. It aims to improve the integration between public transport and urban planning in the Emirate.

“This route will start public service between Expo 2020 Metro Station and Dubai South from 06:00 am to 12:00 (midnight) at a frequency of 90 minutes,” said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency.

“RTA is always keen to offer efficient public transport solutions to the public. We are also committed to continuing cooperation with the government, semi-government entities and private companies to run safe and sustainable public transport solutions including the Dubai Bus network. Requests received from various entities in the Emirate are subjected to feasibility studies, extensive research and site surveys before deciding on the actual launch of the service,” he explained.

“This service will be subject to continuous scrutiny to assess its feasibility from financial and operational perspectives as well as other success factors in serving the needs of public transport riders in Dubai,” added Shakri.

Comments