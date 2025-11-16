Rubio asks UAE to back Sudan ceasefire

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for a ceasefire in war-ravaged Sudan in a call with the United Arab Emirates, which has faced wide accusations of funding paramilitary fighters.

In a telephone call with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Rubio “emphasized the importance of achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The two also discussed the US-backed ceasefire in Gaza. The United Arab Emirates has earned favor with the United States as a rare Arab country with relations with Israel.

Sudan’s army, which is in a bloody civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has repeatedly accused the UAE of backing its rivals with weapons and mercenaries.

The UAE has denied the accusations.

Rubio on Wednesday said that the United States knew which countries were supplying weapons to the RSF and that he would raise concerns, although he declined to say if he was referring to the UAE.

“I think something needs to be done to cut off the weapons and support that the RSF is getting as they continue with their advances,” he said.

The RSF recently seized the key city of Al-Fasher after a relentless siege, leading the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to order a probe of alleged atrocities.