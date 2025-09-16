Rubio says 'very short window for Hamas', as Israel bombs Gaza

TEL AVIV: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tuesday that Hamas had only days to accept a ceasefire deal, as Israel bombarded Gaza City.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Gaza was “on fire”, warning his country “will not relent” after witnesses told AFP of massive strikes in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

“The IDF (Israeli military) is striking terrorist infrastructure with an iron fist, and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the necessary conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not relent, and we will not back down until the mission is accomplished.”

Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City on Tuesday, witnesses told AFP, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Israel’s offensive in the devastated Palestinian territory.

“There is heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City, and the danger keeps increasing,” witness Ahmed Ghazal said, adding that homes had been destroyed and residents were trapped under the rubble.

Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that “bombing is still ongoing heavily across Gaza City, and the number of deaths and injuries continues to rise”.

“The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So, we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen. We don’t have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks to go,” Rubio told reporters as he flew out of Israel for mediator Qatar.

“Our number one choice is that this ends through a negotiated settlement where Hamas says, ‘We’re going to demilitarise, we’re no longer going to pose a threat,'” Rubio said.

“Sometimes when you’re dealing with a group of savages like Hamas, that’s not possible, but we hope it can happen,” Rubio said.

Rubio met with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, giving his backing to the Israeli Prime Minister’s new offensive in Gaza City and its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

Witnesses later told AFP that the city was under heavy bombardment.