PM Shehbaz, Rubio discuss counterterrorism cooperation, minerals at BOP meeting

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Board of Peace (BOP) meeting in Washington.

In a statement posted on X, Rubio said he appreciated Pakistan’s continued support for US President Donald Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza and for joining the Board of Peace.

Rubio added that the meeting focused on the importance of our strategic relationship on critical minerals development and counterterrorism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.

In response to Rubio’s post, Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude, stating that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the United States and appreciates the meaningful discussions on advancing peace, strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and expanding bilateral economic and trade ties.

“We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership in all areas of shared interest,” Dar added.

Meanwhile, an informal meeting also took place between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Board of Peace meeting on Thursday.

During the interaction, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and shook hands. President Trump also warmly embraced Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reflecting the cordial atmosphere of the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held informal and friendly interactions with several world leaders attending the inaugural session of the Board of Peace.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day official visit to the United States at the invitation of President Trump, met with a number of participating leaders, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia.

During their discussions, the leaders exchanged views on important regional and global issues, demonstrating warmth and a spirit of cooperation and friendship.