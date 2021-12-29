Ruckus witnessed in Senate session

ISLAMABAD: Opposition members staged a protest during the ongoing Senate session on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the opposition leaders surrounded the dais of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and chanted slogans against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the speech of the Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem.

The Senate chairman directed the opposition members to go back to their seats and peacefully record their protest, later the senators hailing from opposition benches observed token walkout.

The leader of the house said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) got loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “We are paying back the loans taken by the past rulers,” he added.

Addressing the upper house of the Parliament, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the incumbent government of PTI has not sent the money of the nation to Panama or Swiss Banks. Imran Khan neither commits corruption nor allows anyone else, he added.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman said alleged that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been made answerable to the IMF. How come the National Security Policy (NSP) be enforced, she added.

