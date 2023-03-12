Ruet body meets on March 22 for Ramazan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on March 22 (Wednesday) for the sighting of the crescent of Ramazan, ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Ramazan 1444 AH moon on March 22.

According to the weather department, the new moon of Ramadan, 1,444 AH, will born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on 21-03-2023.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first Ramazan will be on March 23, Thursday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

