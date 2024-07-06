Ruet body meets today for Muharram moon sighting

LAHORE: The central moon sighting body will meet on July 6 in Quetta for the sighting of Muharram crescent — the beginning of new Islamic calendar.

The meeting will be presided over by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Zonal committees will also hold meetings for the sighting of Muharram moon in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on the same day.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the Muharram “moon is not likely to be seen today”.

PMD, in its statement issued on June 20, said that the new moon of Muharram would be born on the crossing conjunction point at 03:57 PST on July 6.

Given the astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon on the evening of July 6, corresponding to the 29th of Zilhij 1445 AH.

Furthermore, the PMD forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy weather in most parts of the country, which may further impact the visibility of the moon.