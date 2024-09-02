Ruet body to meet on Sept 4 for Rabiul Awwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place on September 4 for Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 AH moon sighting, ARY News reported.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective headquarters to gather evidence about the moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddiq, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi, Pir Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, and other religious scholars will attend the meeting.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.