Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Zilhaj moon sighting

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet this evening for Zilhaj moon sighting, reported ARY News.

Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the moon sighting body, will preside over the meeting. The committee comprises officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affairs ministry.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meet simultaneously at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Zil Hajj moon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.