Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today for sighting of Ramadan 1447 Hijri moon.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad with members of the central committee in attendance.

The zonal committees will also meet today at their regional offices. An official announcement regarding the commencement of the holy month will be made after deliberations.

Earlier, SUPARCO announced that the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to be born on February 17 at 5:01pm Pakistan Standard Time, increasing the likelihood of sighting the crescent the following evening.

According to the agency’s astronomical assessment, by sunset on February 18, the moon’s age will be approximately 25 hours and 48 minutes — a duration considered highly favourable for visibility.

SUPARCO added that the time difference between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal belt is expected to be around 59 minutes, providing sufficient opportunity for sighting the moon.

“Based on key astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the new moon with the naked eye on the evening of February 18 are very bright,” the statement said. “Consequently, the first day of Ramadan is likely to fall on February 19, 2026.”

However, SUPARCO emphasised that the official start of the holy month will be determined by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the country’s authorised body for moon sighting, after receiving and verifying testimonies from across Pakistan.