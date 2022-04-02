Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the central moon sighting committee will be held in Peshawar on Saturday (today) evening for Ramadan moon sighting.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting. Peshawar’s zonal committee members and officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO will attend the meeting.

The other zonal committees will meet in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad this evening for Ramadan moon sighting.

According to various reports the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan on Sunday, April 03 (tomorrow).

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the Ramadan moon will likely to be sighted on the evening of April 02 (today).

“The new moon of Ramadan, 1443 AH, will be born on [the] crossing conjunction point at 11:24 PST on 01-04-2022,” a statement of the meteorological department said.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramadan, 1443 AH on the evening of [April 2] i.e. on 29th of Shaban, 1443 AH,” according to the statement.

The PMD said that according to climate records, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country during the evening of April 02.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ramazan moon has been sighted in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and the first fast being observed on April 2, Saturday (today).

Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative practices like prayers, reading the holy Quran and charity.

Comments