Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today to sight Muharram moon

Quetta: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is to meet on July 29, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta, to sighting the Muharram 1444 AH crescent, ARY News reported.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will also be attended by the members of the Karachi zonal committee along with the representatives of the ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, and SUPARCO.

The meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees are also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of the sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Muharram 1444 AH on the evening of the 29th of Zilhaj.

Thus the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1444 AH, 1st Muharram will most likely fall on Tuesday, July 30, 2022.

