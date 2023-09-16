Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today to sight Rabiul Awwal moon

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad today to witness the sighting of the moon for the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time.

An official announcement would be made in this regard following the meeting.

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The government and religious organisations chalk out a number of programmes to highlight the character and merciful acts of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion during Rabiul Awwal.

The day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Stringent security measures are also adopted on this occasion to avoid any untoward situation and to ensure safe passage of the sacred day.