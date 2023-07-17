33.9 C
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets Tuesday for Muharram moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta on Tuesday (tomorrow) for moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 AH, citing Ministry of Religious Affairs, ARY News reported on Monday.

The 1st of Muharram marks the start of the Islamic New Year.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the chairman of the moon sighting body, will chair the meeting in Quetta.

Zonal committees will also hold meetings for sighting Muharram moon in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on the same day.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and announce whether the crescent sighted or not.

Preparations for mourning processions and majalis start with Muharram crescent sighting  to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

The federal and provincial governments chalk out special security plans to maintain law and order prior to the Youm-e-Ashure on 10th of Muharram.

