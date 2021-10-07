Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place today (Thursday) for Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1443 AH moon sighting, ARY News reported.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting today at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective headquarters to gather evidence about the moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1443 AH on the evening of Oct. 07 i.e. 29th of Safar.

Thus the first day of, Rabi ul Awwal would likely fall on Friday (tomorrow), October 08.

The new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1443 AH would be born on crossing conjunction point at 16:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Oct. 06, 2021 (Wednesday), the weather department had said in a statement.

Thus the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal), is projected to fall on Tuesday (October 19).

