Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 2 to sight Ramzan moon

Peshawar: The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 2, Sunday, to sight the crescent moon of Ramzan, ARY News reported.

The moon sighting session would be chaired by Chairman Reut-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azaad.

According to details, the central committee of Reut-e-Hilal would meet on April 2 to sight the new Moon.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the session would be held in the Department of Auqaf’s building. Zonal sessions of the committee would be held in their respective locations, while the session in Islamabad would be in the Ministry of Religious Affairs building.

Also Read:Ramadan’s expected date announced by PMD

The Meteorological Department has predicted the birth of the new moon on April 2, claiming the holy month would begin on April 3. The department forecasted that this year the month of Shaban would have 29 days.

The weather on April 2, is expected to stay clear with partial clouds, which would ease the sighting of the Ramzan moon Met Department said.

Also Read:Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today to sight Ramazan moon

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had announced April 2 as the expected date for the sighting of the new moon, marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Comments