Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Islamabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad today to sight the Shawwal moon and decide the date for Eid ul Fitr.

The meeting will be chaired by Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also convene at their respective headquarters across the country for moon sighting.

According to initial assessments, the chances of sighting the Shawwal moon today are very low.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has indicated that Eid ul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 21 (Saturday), based on astronomical calculations.

SUPARCO stated that the Shawwal moon was born on Thursday at 6:23am. By sunset, the moon’s age will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes, which is insufficient for visibility to the naked eye.

The space agency added that the time difference between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal areas is expected to be around 28 minutes on March 19, making moon sighting difficult. For a clear sighting, the moon’s age typically needs to be at least 20 hours.

Based on these scientific estimates, Pakistan is likely to complete 30 days of Ramadan, with Eid ul Fitr expected on March 21. However, the final announcement regarding moon sighting will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved two official public holidays for Eid ul Fitr.

As per the notification, the Eid ul Fitr holidays will be observed on March 20 and March 21 across government offices. The decision was formally approved by the prime minister before the Cabinet Division issued the official directive regarding the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

The notification states that all government offices operating on both five-day and six-day work schedules will remain closed on Friday and Saturday in observance of the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

However, the break will effectively be longer for government employees. Since March 22 falls on Sunday and March 23 is already a public holiday in Pakistan, officials will enjoy a four-day long weekend from Friday to Monday.

As a result, many public sector employees will benefit from an extended break around Eid holidays, combining the officially announced holidays with the weekend and the national holiday.