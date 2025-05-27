Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Zilhajj moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) for Zilhajj 1446 Hijri moon sighting, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eidul Adha Moon.

Millions of Muslims perform Hajj pilgrimage at Makkah in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Eid Al Adha, falls on the 10th day of Zilhajj. Eid Al Adha this year will likely fall on Saturday 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.