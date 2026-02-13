Ruet-e-Hilal to meet in Peshawar for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Peshawar on Wednesday (February 18) to sight the crescent moon and determine the start of Ramadan 1447 Hijri.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, with members of the central and zonal committees in attendance. An official announcement regarding the commencement of the holy month will be made after deliberations.

Director General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Hafiz Abdul Qadoos, Shaukatullah Khan from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Dr Hassan Ali Baig of the Meteorological Department, and Zain-ul-Abideen from the Ministry of Science and Technology are also expected to participate.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad urged citizens to make arrangements for moon sighting and expressed hope that the first fast of Ramadan would be observed across the country on the same day.

Earlier, SUPARCO announced that the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to be born on February 17 at 5:01pm Pakistan Standard Time, increasing the likelihood of sighting the crescent the following evening.

According to the agency’s astronomical assessment, by sunset on February 18, the moon’s age will be approximately 25 hours and 48 minutes — a duration considered highly favourable for visibility.

SUPARCO added that the time difference between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal belt is expected to be around 59 minutes, providing sufficient opportunity for observation.

“Based on key astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the new moon with the naked eye on the evening of February 18 are very bright,” the statement said. “Consequently, the first day of Ramadan is likely to fall on February 19, 2026.”

However, SUPARCO emphasised that the official start of the holy month will be determined by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the country’s authorised body for moon sighting, after receiving and verifying testimonies from across Pakistan.

The beginning of Ramadan marks a spiritually significant period for Muslims, characterised by fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayers and acts of charity.