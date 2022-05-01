Ruet Hilal Committee meets today for Eidul Fitr Moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The moon sighting committee will meet on Sunday (today) here to sight the moon of Shawwal 1443 AH, which will decide the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

The officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO will attend the meeting.

The zonal committees will meet in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar this evening for Shawwal moon sighting. Shawwal, is the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted that there are no chances of the Shawwal moon being sighted this evening and therefore, Eidul Fitr most probably fall on Tuesday (May 03

Neighboring Afghanistan has announced to celebrate Eid on Monday.

It is to be mentioned here that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening and the Eidul Fitr in the country will be celebrated on Monday (tomorrow).

