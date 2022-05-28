Heard’s attorney says ruling against her would send a ‘terrible’ message

Amber Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn told jurors in closing arguments that a ruling against her would send a negative message to domestic violence victims.

In the closing arguments of the blockbuster defamation case between ex-couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the former’s attorney Rottenborn, Friday, claimed at Virginia court that a ruling against the ‘Aquaman’ star would send a ‘terrible’ message out there.

“A ruling against Amber sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you always have to do more, don’t send that message,” Rottenborn pleaded to the jurors.

“This trial is about so much more than Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard. It’s about the freedom of speech, and stand up, protect it and reject Mr. Depp’s claims against Amber,” he closed the arguments.

Moreover, her attorney claimed that the defamation suit filed against Heard by her ex-husband had been a campaign of ‘global humiliation’ which has made her life ‘pure hell’. “It has destroyed her life. This has consumed her. She’s getting death threats,” he said.

For those unversed, former Hollywood couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage.

Jurors deliberating the dueling defamation claims from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – after lawyers from both sides delivered closing arguments – adjourned on Friday without delivering verdicts, leaving the resolution in the widely watched six-week trial to next week.

