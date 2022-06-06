Ruling coalition, PTI in backdoor contacts to keep temperatures cool

ISLAMABAD: An effort of backdoor contacts between the ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has come to surface, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The ARY News has gathered details of backdoor contacts between the two sides to cool down the existing political temperatures.

The ruling alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided not to accept the resignations tendered by the PTI members of the National Assembly, sources said. The PTI leaders resignations, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Shirieen Mazari, who had announced to quit their membership on the floor of the house, would also not been accepted, sources further said.

The ruling alliance has taken the decision of not accepting the resignations of three PTI top leaders, to convince return of the former ruling party to the lower house of the Parliament, according to sources. “In case of approval of resignations of three PTI leaders, the bid to convince the party for return to the National Assembly will likely to suffer a setback,” sources said.

According to sources in the know of the matter, have said that in Punjab a formulae of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain could become a likely base for an understanding, under which Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will not destabilize Hamza Shehbaz led government in Punjab, while holding office of the Speaker of provincial assembly.

“However, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi will remain engage in verbal criticism of the Punjab government,” sources said.

“Hamza Shehbaz and his ministers have also been restrained from filing cases and other antagonistic acts against the PML-Q,” sources disclosed.

Comments