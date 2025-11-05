Ruling PML-N MPs learned of 27th amendment via Bilawal's X post

ISLAMABAD: Many parliamentarians belonging to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) admitted that they were kept completely in the dark about the 27th Constitutional Amendment, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources said that the PML-N failed to take its parliamentarians into confidence regarding the amendment.

The sources revealed that many PML-N parliamentarians learned about the 27th Amendment and its contents through a post on X by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They said the PPP Chairman’s social media post came as a surprise to them, and they received information and details about the amendment through his statement on X.

They even stated that the ruling PML-N did not call a meeting of the party’s working committee to discuss the issue.

On the other hand, the PPP, a main ally of the government, will decide whether to support the government on the 27th Amendment during its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

The 27th amendment is likely to be presented in the Senate on November 7, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said that a discussion will be held in both houses of the parliament: the Senate and the National Assembly.

After the discussion on the amendment, it is likely to be presented for voting on November 10 for approval, the sources added.

The sources said that the Senate session will continue on the holiday as well.

The debate on the proposed 27th amendment will be held on Friday and Saturday, the sources added.

Later, after the presentation in both houses, the constitutional amendment would be sent to the respective committee.

On the other hand, the Senate session will continue till November 14, the sources added.