Ruling PML-N takes important decisions in consultative session

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken important decisions in a consultative session which was also attended by the supremo Nawaz Sharif via video link, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N top leaders have put a condition to decide on the fresh elections or completing the tenure of the assemblies on the basis of the bailout package of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The session was attended by PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz and other central leaders.

Sources told ARY News that the PML-N central leaders held consultations over the early elections and Islamabad long march announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It has been decided to organise power shows in major cities of Punjab province.

During the session, Nawaz Sharif said that he will not favour bearing the burden of the mistakes made by the previous government led by PTI. He gave go-ahead to the PML-N leaders to take big decisions if the government fails to get a bailout package from the IMF.

Sources added that Nawaz Sharif told the PML-N leaders not to leave the country at the mercy of those who want the anarchic situation in the country. He ordered Rana Sanaullah to be prepared.

The PML-N supremo alleged that Islamabad’s long march was planned to affect Pakistan-IMF talks. He added that the coalition parties will be taken in confidence in every decision.

Nawaz Sharif also directed the central leaders to finalise the draft electoral reforms’ bill at the earliest and expedite efforts to pass it through the National Assembly (NA). He also ordered to immediately initiate the consultation with the opposition leaders regarding the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) chairman.

Sources added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz apprised Nawaz Sharif regarding the party’s number game. Maryam Nawaz favoured immediate organisation of general elections in the country.

