Mere Humsafar: Rumi secretly gets married

In the latest episode of the trending serial ‘Mere Humsafar’, Rumi (Hira Khan) secretly exchanged vows with beau Wagas.

The latest episode 35 of the family drama ‘Mere Humsafar’, which aired last night, sees Rumi Raees Ahmed – the only sister of male protagonist Hamza (Farhan Saeed) – secretly get married to her boyfriend Waqas.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Rumi, who left for college in the morning, skipped the class and went with Waqas instead, where she discreetly exchanged vows with him in attendance of a few people. After getting back, Rumi lied to her family about a friend’s birthday and deleted all the pictures from the intimate Nikah ceremony to keep it confidential.

Afraid of the fact that either of the family will get to know the truth, Rumi asks her now-husband to clear any possible evidence as well, to which Waqas retorted that if the secret will be out, he’ll come with his family to marry her in front of everyone.

Do you think Shahjahan (Saba Hameed) and Raees Ahmed (Waseem Abbas) will accept this relationship of their daughter Rumi? Is this finally the time for Shahjahan to pay back? Wait for episode 36 to air on Thursday at 8 pm to know.

‘Mere Humsafar’ – written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed – features an ensemble supporting cast to lead duo, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

The family play is one of the top-watched shows of this season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The massive fanbase of the serial is not limited to Pakistan and is a top trending Pakistani drama in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Also read: Hania Aamir re-creates viral reel with Mere Humsafar co-star

‘Mere Humsafar’ airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.

Comments