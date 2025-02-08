Rumour has it: Anmol Baloch to tie the knot soon

Social media buzz suggests that A-list actor Anmol Baloch is the next bride-to-be of Pakistan showbiz, with her wedding planned in the coming months.

With the wedding season in Pakistan’s showbiz industry not over yet, rumour mills are already buzzing with yet another celebrity marriage, this time of renowned actor Anmol Baloch, who is reportedly all set to tie the knot this year.

While more details about her wedding ceremony are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that her husband-to-be, Omair Baig, is not from the entertainment industry, but an established businessman and the son of a minister.

Being one of the most promising new-generation actors in Pakistan, Anmol Baloch enjoys a massive fanbase in both online and offline spheres, with millions of her fans always speculating about her relationship status or wedding plans.

While Baloch has yet to confirm or deny the latest buzz, she has previously revealed getting marriage proposals from her village, Kashmore, which she often refuses, as the celebrity believes she ‘won’t be able to settle’ in that life after having lived in a city for so long.

During the same outing, the ‘Mann Aangan’ actor also mentioned that wants her life partner to be honest, understanding and a noble person like her own family.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Baloch has a series of hit projects to her credit, including ‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Aik SItam Aur’ and ‘Khwaab Nagar ki Shehzadi’.