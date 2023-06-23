Runaway sacrificial bull drags teenage boy to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A 12-year-old boy was dragged to death when he entangled himself in the rope of a runaway sacrificial bull in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The video of the incident – which occurred a day earlier – has been acquired by ARY News, wherein the teenage boy – identified as Ibrahim – can be seen dragging by a runaway sacrificial bull.

Family members of the victim said that the incident occurred when the bull suddenly started running and 12-year-old Ibrahim entangled himself in the animal’s rope.

According to the family members, the boy was dragged for almost a kilometre and suffered major injuries. Meanwhile, the passersby tried untangled the boy and shifted him to hospital.

However, the family members said, the boy succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Earlier in 2021, a 16-year-old boy was headbutted to death by a sacrificial bull while he was taking the animal to his home in Karachi.

The boy’s family had parched the bull from a local market two days back to perform the sacrifice on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Police said that Ahad, 16, was taking the sacrificial animal to his home when it turned furious and attacked the boy in Orangi Town.

Ahad received critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After fighting for his life for two days in a private hospital, Ahad succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.