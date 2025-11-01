Running over Islamabad won't bring temperatures down: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that running over Islamabad would not bring the political temperatures down adding that the best PTI people to talk with, have currently been in jail.

“We want to play a role for release of the PTI’s founder,” Fawad Chaudhry said while talking to media. “Those in jail have also been views similar to us”.

Fawad Chaudhry said, Shah Mahmood Qureshi is standing alongside with the PTIs founder but also supporting dialogue. “He wants bringing temperatures down to begin the dialogue”.

He said some government people have fears thus they have leaked the news yesterday.

“We want to play the role for the PTI founder’s release. His remaining in jail benefits some people,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“We have talked to the key PML-N ministers, they have also supported truce,” he said.

“Our efforts will bear fruit within two to three weeks,” he added.