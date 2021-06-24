Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Rupee appreciates against US dollar

test

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated 85 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 157.68 against the greenback, registering an appreciation of 85 paisas over the previous close of Rs158.53.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April.

Also Read: SBP foreign reserves rise $272mn to $16.1bn

The local unit gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, and higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the pandemic

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.