Rupee continues downward slide against US dollar

KARACHI: The rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continued on the fourth consecutive day on Friday as political uncertainty and delay in the release of the IMF loan tranche for US$1.17 billion have affected the country’s foreign reserves, ARY NEWS reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback saw a hike in value against rupee by Rs0.19 and traded at Rs227. In the open market, the US dollar traded between Rs228 and Rs229.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee hit another low after the US dollar strengthened against the local currency and gained Rs1.89 and traded at Rs226.81. In the open market, the greenback traded between Rs226 to Rs227.

Previously, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) attributed the 11-rupee change in the exchange rate in just two days to the “market-determined exchange rate system” under which the current account position, news stories, and domestic uncertainty contribute to the daily currency fluctuations.

In an apparent attempt to downplay the depreciation, the SBP said a “better measure” of the rupee’s strength is the real effective exchange rate, which takes into account the currencies in which Pakistan trades in inflation-adjusted terms.

