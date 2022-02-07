Rupee continues rally against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to recover against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic currency closed at Rs174.47 against the greenback, showing appreciation of one paisa over the previous close of Rs174.48.

The rupee last week jumped 0.60 per cent against the US dollar in the interbank market. The local unit rose Rs1.04 to Rs174.48 against the greenback, which was the biggest single-day rise since November 17.

Earlier, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the Pakistani rupee staged a sharp recovery against the United States (US) dollar after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1 billion loan tranche

He predicted that the rupee would continue to recover in the days to come, adding that he has been warning elements who were involved in the speculative trade and hoarding of the dollar that the rupee would move the other side.

