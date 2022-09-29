Rupee continues recovery against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee has gained Rs1.44 against the US Dollar on Thursday and the greenback is currently being traded at Rs230.68 in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

The banks are selling the US dollar at Rs232 while, in the open market, the dollar is trading at Rs232-233 against the greenback

The local currency has gained by over Rs11 since Monday.

On Wednesday, according to the forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by 0.77pc against the US dollar in the interbank market and settled at Rs232.12.

On September 26, the Pakistani rupee ended its losing streak against the US Dollar, as the greenback depreciated by Rs4.15 in the interbank.

On Wednesday, newly sworn-in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said strengthening of rupee value would be his top priority and no one would be allowed to do manipulation in the exchange rate.

