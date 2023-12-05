Rupee continues to appreciate in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trend against the US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said Tuesday.

According to the SBP, the PKR appreciated by Re0.15 and closed at Rs284.38 in the interbank market. The local currency was being traded at Rs285.50 in the open market, said forex dealers.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 284.53 against the US dollar.

Gold rates

Gold prices extended losses on Tuesday as per tola price slashed by Rs4200 in the local market.

The gold prices recorded a decrease of Rs4200 per tola to settle at Rs219,400 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decrease of Rs3601 and being sold atRs188,100.

In the international market, the yellow metal rate was slashed by $37 to $2057.